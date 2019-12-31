Mun Cha Hall

Funeral Services for Mun Cha Hall, age 77, will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hall died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Hall will begin Thursday morning, January 2, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

