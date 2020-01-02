Sen. Marsha Blackburn reflects on first year in office, future

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is speaking out about her first year in office, and her goals for the future.

Blackburn says she has had a productive year in the senate.

She says she went in with the commitment to protect Tennessee values of less regulation, lower taxes, and more individual freedom.

“It’s vital to rural communities because you can’t have 21st Century for economic development, healthcare, education, and law enforcement without access to high speed internet,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says this year, one of her main goals will be the rural healthcare agenda, and working to solve the access issue for rural communities.