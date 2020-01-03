Funeral Services for Diane Thomas, age 70, will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Thomas died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Thomas will begin Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Ms. Thomas will lie-in-state at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

