Pet of the Week: Quinn

Meet the handsome Sir Quinn!

Quinn is an older puppy who is available for adoption.

Quinn gets along great with other dogs. He has a laid-back, low-key personality, which would work great in any family.

He likes to play fetch, enjoys playing tug with his tug ropes, and he absolutely loves cuddling on the couch.

His sweet disposition will quickly win over anyone he meets, making him a great friend for kids to grow up with, or the perfect buddy to take on walks.

If you would like to foster Quinn or make him a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether