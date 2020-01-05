Mother continues search for missing son

JACKSON, Tenn. – A mother continues to search for her son, who has been missing for several months. Jackson Police say McKenzie went to a friends house in Madison County after getting off of work at Denny’s on Sand Pebble Drive. He’s 6’1 and weighs around 180 pounds.

“He was last seen wearing his Denny’s uniform when last seen. He was on footage here at the dollar tree off Christmasville Road going into the store around 5:15 or so I was the last person he spoke with saying he was on his way home, he loved me and not to worry,” said Frances Gaines, McKenzie’s mother.

The vehicle he was last seen driving is also missing. It is a 2006 black Jeep Liberty with star wars stickers on the back windshield. The license plate number is 3L6-6T7 and the back bumper is dented on the left side.

“I am determined to find my son and I have all these great people that are helping me, the volunteers,” said Gaines.

Gaines asks anyone with information to please come forward.

“Somebody knows something out there. They are not saying anything we are going to have to find it out ourselves. As far as I can see, we are our own detectives I can’t give up on my son. My son would do this for me and I am going to do whatever it takes,” said Gaines.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or call crime stoppers at (731) 424-8477.