Bonnie Johnson Morris, age 85, longtime resident of Somerville and wife of the late Bobby Clyde Morris, entered her heavenly home Saturday afternoon, January 4, 2020 with her family surrounding her.

Bonnie was born December 11, 1934 to Reuben Sterling Johnson and Evon Miller Johnson of the Rossville Community. She attended Fayette County School where she was an outstanding basketball player. She met the love of her life, Bobby Clyde Morris in high school and were married May 23, 1952. They began their life together after Bobby returned from the Air Force, started a family, and began working in the family business, Grady Morris & Son. After purchasing the business, Bonnie was the secretary at the company for 35 years.

Bonnie was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family members and friends, playing golf with her ladies’ group and family as much as she could, and spending time with her family. Her family was her life.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Laina Skelton (Jimmy) of Somerville, TN; two sons, Bob Morris (Jane) of Somerville, TN, Keith Morris (Cheryl) of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Reuben Johnson (Nancy) of Somerville, TN, Billy Johnson (Marycatherine) of Florida; eight grandchildren, Adrian Morris, Shawn Morris (Kalura), Katrina Baggott (Nick), Paul Morris, Nick Markle (Ally), Lauren Langfield (Dan), Madison Morris, Scott Morris; and seven great-grandchildren, Conner Morris, Brixton Bishop, Cullen Morris, Wyatt Morris, Luke Baggott, Logan Baggott and Grady Markle.

She was preceded in death by her husband who died August 12, 2018 after 66 years of marriage, Bobby Clyde Morris; her parents, Reuben and Evon Johnson; two sons, Bobby Clyde Morris, Jr., Michael Morris; her sister, Vivian Key Davies; and her grandson, Jonathan Markle.

Funeral Services for Bonnie Morris will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Jeremy Arnold of Henderson, TN and Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerville. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Shawn Morris, Paul Morris, Nick Markle, Brian Johnson and Rex Bobbitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Adrian Morris and Willie Levy.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

