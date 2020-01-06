Edith B. David

Edith B. David, 80, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Edith was born on July 30, 1939 in Ludwigshafen an Rhein, Germany, the daughter of the late Karl Johann and Maria Heinrich Braun. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she was active in various activities and committees. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Jerry David of Jackson, TN; her son, Jeff David of Jackson, TN; her brother Karl Braun of Frankfort, Germany and grandson, Brandon David and his wife Christi of Beech Bluff, TN.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Charlotte David in January 2015.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Pastor Eric Rudsenske officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Bluff Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Concordia Lutheran Church, 637 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305.