Henderson Taco Bell celebrates reopening

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The newly remodeled Taco Bell in Henderson is now open.

The restaurant reopened Monday morning with a ribbon cutting.

Representatives from the Chester County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon.

The restaurant features a state-of-the-art kitchen, comfortable modern dining room and a bright exterior.

New, high-tech digital menu boards are featured inside, along with two kiosks where customers can view pictures and descriptions of the food, while taking their time to place their orders.