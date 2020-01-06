Lois K. Morford

Lois K. Morford, 92, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Bells Nursing Home after a

long illness. She was born July 17, 1927 to the parents of Douglas and Celia Lewis

Anderson in Mercer, TN. She was retired in sales from Robert’s Jewelers and was

lifelong resident of Jackson, TN. Lois was a member of the Aldersgate United

Methodist Church, was a member of the United Methodist Women and enjoyed

sewing, reading, teaching Sunday school class, shopping, cooking, and she loved

to help anyone of need.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara McKeever of Birmingham, AL; Kathy

Palmore of Germantown, TN; one son, Robert Morford of Indianapolis, IN; one

sister, Maryann Hawkins of Dallas, TX; one brother, Thomas Anderson of

Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was

preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert Anderson of St. Louis, MO

and her husband, Robert Cabel Morford who died March 7, 2017.

Pallbearers to serve are Randy Morford, Dennis Hornesby, Zac Overbey, and Joe

Leonard.

Memorial Contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, 2135 Highway

45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305 .

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 at

Arrington Funeral Directors from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a Funeral Service

following at 1:00 P.M. with Dr. Barry Scott officiating. Burial will follow in

Ridgecrest Cemetery.