Lois K. Morford
Lois K. Morford, 92, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Bells Nursing Home after a
long illness. She was born July 17, 1927 to the parents of Douglas and Celia Lewis
Anderson in Mercer, TN. She was retired in sales from Robert’s Jewelers and was
lifelong resident of Jackson, TN. Lois was a member of the Aldersgate United
Methodist Church, was a member of the United Methodist Women and enjoyed
sewing, reading, teaching Sunday school class, shopping, cooking, and she loved
to help anyone of need.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara McKeever of Birmingham, AL; Kathy
Palmore of Germantown, TN; one son, Robert Morford of Indianapolis, IN; one
sister, Maryann Hawkins of Dallas, TX; one brother, Thomas Anderson of
Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was
preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert Anderson of St. Louis, MO
and her husband, Robert Cabel Morford who died March 7, 2017.
Pallbearers to serve are Randy Morford, Dennis Hornesby, Zac Overbey, and Joe
Leonard.
Memorial Contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, 2135 Highway
45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305 .
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 at
Arrington Funeral Directors from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a Funeral Service
following at 1:00 P.M. with Dr. Barry Scott officiating. Burial will follow in
Ridgecrest Cemetery.