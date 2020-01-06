Ora Dean Sneed

Services for Ora Dean Sneed, 74, will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ms. Sneed, died Friday, January 3, 2020 in Cartersville, Georgia. She was born on May 9, 1945.

Survivors include her daughters Alicia Sneed and Phoebe Sneed Presson.

A complete obituary will be posted when available.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.