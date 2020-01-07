Deloris Jean Walker Baker

Deloris Jean Walker Baker, age 84, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife of the late Jerry Baker, departed this life Monday evening, January 6, 2020 at Grace Healthcare in Cordova.

Deloris was born August 13, 1935 in Petros, Tennessee, the daughter of Joseph Lindsey Walker and Laura Patton Walker. She was a graduate of Jacksboro High School in Jacksboro, Tennessee and was employed as a certified nurse’s aide at Mountain View Nursing Home in LaFollette, Tennessee before her retirement in 2011. Deloris was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in LaFollette and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid stamp collector who enjoyed word find puzzles and loved to read mystery novels.

Mrs. Baker is survived by her daughter, Connie Richards (Chris) of LaFollette, TN; two sons, John Baker (Lorie) of Bartlett, TN, Terry Baker of Munford, TN; her sister, Ruth Cox of Villa Hills, KY; two brothers, Joe Walker of Jacksboro, TN, James Walker (Janice) of LaFollette, TN; eight grandchildren, Lacey, Laura, Tiffany, Christopher, Amber, Carly, Cody, Joyce; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Baker; her parents, Joseph Lindsey Walker and Laura Patton Walker; and three sisters, Vera Eckler, Doris Walker and Levi Walker.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Diabetes Association – Memphis, 1779 Kirby Parkway, Suite 1-317, Memphis, TN 38138.

