Vickie L. Wallace
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Vickie L. Wallace of McKenzie, TN formerly of Puryear, TN
|Age:
|62
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Monday, January 06, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Zachary Ahmad Shaikh of New Prospect Baptist Church in Greenfield, TN
|Place of Burial:
|Puryear City Cemetery
|Visitation:
|12:00-2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 3, 1957 in Roane County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Ronnie Story, Donnie Boyd, Caleb Cary, Rickie Bunch, Kelly Story,
|Both Parents Names:
|Harlan Bunch and Edith Carroll Bunch, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jerry Wallace of Puryear, TN, Married: April 16, 2005
|Daughters: City/State
|Victoria (Kelly) Story of McKenzie, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Vernon Moore of McKenzie, TN
|Step-daughters: Sheela (James) Frazier of Puryear, TN
Teresa (Jonathon) Smith of Paris, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Sally Martin of Clinton, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Rickie (Linda) Bunch of Clinton, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Heather Story, Donnie Boyd, Madison Boyd, Sidney Frazier,
Shandi (Andrew)Cooper, Samantha (Matthew) Mead, Kaitlyn Powell
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Wallace was a Baptist who formerly worked at Mohon International and Henry County Medical Center.