Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Vickie L. Wallace of McKenzie, TN formerly of Puryear, TN

Age: 62

Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital

Date of Death: Monday, January 06, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Zachary Ahmad Shaikh of New Prospect Baptist Church in Greenfield, TN

Place of Burial: Puryear City Cemetery

Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: June 3, 1957 in Roane County, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Ronnie Story, Donnie Boyd, Caleb Cary, Rickie Bunch, Kelly Story,

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Harlan Bunch and Edith Carroll Bunch, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Jerry Wallace of Puryear, TN, Married: April 16, 2005

Daughters: City/State Victoria (Kelly) Story of McKenzie, TN

Sons: City/State Vernon Moore of McKenzie, TN

Step-daughters: Sheela (James) Frazier of Puryear, TN Teresa (Jonathon) Smith of Paris, TN

Sisters: City/State Sally Martin of Clinton, TN

Brothers: City/State Rickie (Linda) Bunch of Clinton, TN

Grandchildren: Heather Story, Donnie Boyd, Madison Boyd, Sidney Frazier, Shandi (Andrew)Cooper, Samantha (Matthew) Mead, Kaitlyn Powell

Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.