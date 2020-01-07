Vickie L. Wallace

Shelly Mosher

 

Name: City & State Vickie L. Wallace of McKenzie, TN formerly of Puryear, TN
Age: 62
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Monday, January 06, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Zachary Ahmad Shaikh of New Prospect Baptist Church in Greenfield, TN
Place of Burial: Puryear City Cemetery
Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: June 3, 1957 in Roane County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Ronnie Story, Donnie Boyd, Caleb Cary, Rickie Bunch, Kelly Story,
 Harlan Bunch and Edith Carroll Bunch, both preceded
 Jerry Wallace of Puryear, TN,  Married: April 16, 2005
Daughters: City/State Victoria (Kelly) Story of McKenzie, TN
Sons: City/State Vernon Moore of McKenzie, TN
Step-daughters: Sheela (James) Frazier of Puryear, TN

                            Teresa (Jonathon) Smith of Paris, TN
Sisters: City/State Sally Martin of Clinton, TN
Brothers: City/State Rickie (Linda) Bunch of Clinton, TN
Grandchildren: Heather Story, Donnie Boyd, Madison Boyd, Sidney Frazier, 

Shandi (Andrew)Cooper, Samantha (Matthew) Mead, Kaitlyn Powell
Other Relatives:  Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Mrs. Wallace was a Baptist who formerly worked at Mohon International and Henry County Medical Center. 

 

