Victor Ronald “Ronnie” Downs, age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Sharon Anderson-Downs, departed this life Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 at his residence.

Ronnie was born July 3, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee and was a graduate of Treadwell High School. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed boating and hunting. Ronnie was very active in the youth hunter’s education course sponsored by Quail Forever/TWRA and was involved in Sportsmen for Heroes for Wounded Veterans and Specially Selected Active Duty.

Mr. Downs is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon Anderson-Downs of Oakland, TN; his son, Tommy Downs; and his granddaughter, Madison Downs. He is also the brother of Rick Downs.

Funeral Services for Mr. Downs will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery at Bartlett. A visitation for Mr. Downs will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

A memorial fund will be set up for the youth hunter’s education with information for contributions to be provided at the funeral service.

