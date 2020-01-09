Generals sign deal for concert events at Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals announced a five-year partnership starting this year to host concerts at the Ballpark.

In a news release, the Generals say the partnership with Grand Slam Presents will bring 13 outdoor concerts to Jackson through 2025, and make the Ballpark a premier entertainment destination.

The Ballpark has hosted concerts in recent years, including Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss last year, and Jake Owen and Nelly in 2018.

Information on upcoming concerts and tickets will be posted on the Jackson Generals website and social media accounts.