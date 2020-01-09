School board discusses better education for students, teachers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board met to discuss ways to better education for students and teachers.

“From what I have seen so far, this board is not listening,” president of Jackson-Madison County Education Association Janis Carroll said.

During Thursday’s school board meeting, concerns were raised regarding the needs of teachers in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“We always enjoy hearing concerns. That gives us more fuel to address things, to try to be as good of a district support as we can for all of our employees, but teachers primarily,” Superintendent Ray Washington said.

According to Carroll, the district needs more substitute teachers and disciplinary actions for students.

“I’m not saying all teachers are unhappy, but you have a lot of teachers out there that feel there needs to be changes, and it’s not happening,” she said.

“How can we best support them? How can we best support the principal so that we can support our students? So getting feedback like that only continues to help us to try to improve,” Washington said.

Thursday’s meeting was also filled with positive accomplishments.

The board recognized students from early college, high that will soon be graduating with not only a high school diploma, but an associate’s degree.

“We are thankful for that program. We are thankful for their diligence and perseverance and the leadership Mr. Lewis provides to them,” Washington said.

It was also announced that the loop program will be welcoming 20 additional students and three new companies this semester.

“It’s a continuous build-up of all the efforts that started over three years ago. We look to continue to grow those efforts and grow those programs,” Washington said.

There was also an update on the search for a superintendent.

According to board members, the deadline for superintendent applications has officially been set for January 29.

The next school board meeting will be held Thursday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m.