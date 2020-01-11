Residents clean up after storm damage

JACKSON, Tenn. – Many residents are cleaning up the damage after the storms Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms moved across West Tennessee Saturday morning leaving behind plenty of damage to homes and neighborhoods in several cities. One Jackson resident, Veda Jackson shares the terrifying moment after a tree landed on top of her house. Jackson says she was in her bedroom when she heard a loud bang on her roof. She looked up and says she saw water coming in through her roof.

“I panicked! I started saying what do I do?! What do I do?! There’s water pouring in into my bedroom right beside the bed. Started hearing weird noises that I thought it was the wind, I was like what is that,” said Jackson.

Jackson says she was alone in the house at the time. The next thing she did was call her daughters.

“They started calling 911 just to see what we could do,” said Jackson. “Big tree in the yard next door had fallen completely across the back part of the house. It got four rooms, or five rooms.”

Other counties in West Tennessee also sustained a significant amount of damage, one of those counties is Carroll county with damage to homes, power outages and downed trees. Jackson says she is glad to be OK and believes it could’ve been worse.

“It was not fun,” said Jackson. “It has not been a fun day, but the lord was watching over us.”