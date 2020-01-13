Bronda Jane Steen Endress, age 74, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late James Robert Endress, departed this life Friday afternoon, January 10, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Bronda was born April 10, 1945 in Alcorn County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Joe Lee Steen and Vance Lorena Eldridge Steen. She was married May 14, 1968 to James Robert Endress and she was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Methodist Hospital in Somerville for many years. She was also employed as a real estate agent for Crye-Leike before her retirement nine years ago. Bronda was a resident of the Whiteville and Oakland communities for the past 25 years and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville. She was very involved with senior groups in Arlington, Lakeland, Somerville and Oakland, and enjoyed traveling, shopping, playing games, caring for others and special times with her family and friends.

Mrs. Endress is survived by her daughter, Wanda Trieschman (Thomas) of Lakeland, TN; two sons, James G. Endress of Memphis, TN and Robert W. Endress (Sherri) of Duncan, OK; two sisters, Glenda Steen Rider of Atoka, TN and Dianne Steen Kyle of Selmer, TN; her brother, Kendall Steen of Alcorn County, MS; twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth Trieschman, Erica Trischman, Michael Endress, Rusty Endress, Timothy Endress, Ashley Turpin, Joey Endress, Alisha Endress, Rachel Hayes, Lisa Endress, Marshall Endress and Emily Guenther; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Endress who died January 25, 2017; her parents, Joe Lee Steen and Vance Lorena Eldridge Steen; her son, Karl Endress; and her brother, Edwin Joe Steen.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Endress will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Steven Kyle, pastor of Hiland Park Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery at Whiteville. A visitation for Mrs. Endress will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to F.A.R.E., 7925 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 22102.

