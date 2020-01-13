Patrick Austin Lee, Jr.

WBBJ Staff

 

Patrick Austin Lee, Jr., 
3 months
Thursday, January 9, 2020
12:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home
Pastor Luther Hasz of Christ Lutheran 
Barnes Cemetery in Stewart, TN
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2020
October 16, 2019 in Paris, Tennessee
Walter Kenniston and Kendall Miller III.
Patrick Austin Lee of Stewart, TN and 

Ashley Gene-Nicole Ford of Stewart, TN
Layla Sue Lee of Stewart, TN
Elijah James Middleton of Stewart, TN
Maternal: Terri Miller (James Berlin) of Paris, TN

                  Clifford Ford, Jr., preceded

Paternal: Charles (Becky) Lee, Jr. of Camden, TN

                 Wanda Hamilton of Fresno, CA

                 Randy Hamilton of Benton Co., TN
Maternal: Kathyrn Groves, Springville, TN

                  Clifford Ford, Sr.,  of Anna, IL

                  Bonnie Sassman of Peoria, IL

Paternal: Nancy Dillon of Fresno, CA

                 James Dillon of Paris, TN

                 Charles Lee, Sr., of Paris, TN
Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Related Posts