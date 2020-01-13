Patrick Austin Lee, Jr.
|Patrick Austin Lee, Jr.,
|3 months
|Thursday, January 9, 2020
|12:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Pastor Luther Hasz of Christ Lutheran
|Barnes Cemetery in Stewart, TN
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Friday, January 17, 2020
|October 16, 2019 in Paris, Tennessee
|Walter Kenniston and Kendall Miller III.
|Patrick Austin Lee of Stewart, TN and
Ashley Gene-Nicole Ford of Stewart, TN
|Layla Sue Lee of Stewart, TN
|Elijah James Middleton of Stewart, TN
|Maternal: Terri Miller (James Berlin) of Paris, TN
Clifford Ford, Jr., preceded
Paternal: Charles (Becky) Lee, Jr. of Camden, TN
Wanda Hamilton of Fresno, CA
Randy Hamilton of Benton Co., TN
|Maternal: Kathyrn Groves, Springville, TN
Clifford Ford, Sr., of Anna, IL
Bonnie Sassman of Peoria, IL
Paternal: Nancy Dillon of Fresno, CA
James Dillon of Paris, TN
Charles Lee, Sr., of Paris, TN
|Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.