Parent charged in fight at Liberty Technology Magnet High School

JACKSON, Tenn.–At 7:15 Tuesday morning, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said a fight broke out at Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

“Our SRO’s were notified that there was a commotion going on. Come to find out this woman had come out into the school and zipped up stairs to the school, unauthorized, and there was a fight going on,” said Madison County Sheriff Office P.I.O Tom Mapes.

Officers identified this woman as Latoya Boyd.

“Turns out to be a parent with green hair, had gone up stairs and was instigating a fight with a student to attack another student,” said Mapes.

Investigators say second student started to fight the student. Plus they say they also saw Boyd join the fight and allegedly stomp the student.

“So we were able to arrest a Latoya D. Boyd, and we have 6 charges for her right now,” said Mapes.

Boyd is charged with burglary, assault, disorderly conduct, child abuse and neglect, reckless endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Mapes how Boyd was able to get past administration in the school?

“That might be a good question for the Jackson-Madison County School Board,” said Mapes.

Interim Superintendent Ray Washington said they are currently still investigating the incident.

Mapes said Boyd is still behind bars and will likely appear in court later this week.