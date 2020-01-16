Jackson police investigates shooting at Allenton Heights Apartments

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson police department say, around 2:40 Thursday afternoon, they got a call about a shooting at Allenton Heights.



“Two individuals got into a shootout,” said police chief Julian Wiser. “We located the one individual here at the scene. The other individual showed up at the hospital.”

Wiser says one of the suspects was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the chest.

Wiser also says a stray bullet went through the window of a nearby home, hitting one person in the arm.

According to Wiser, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

“There was also drugs recovered in the immediate area and what we’ve been able to determine initially, it appears this was a drug transaction,” said Wiser.

Wiser adds that one of the gunshot victims was found with a firearm.

The identities of those involved have not been released. Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.