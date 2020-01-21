Bond revoked for Liberty Park streaker

JACKSON, Tenn.– One man caught walking freely through the park appears in court.

In January 2019, John David Robison was seen walking naked through Liberty Gardens Park in Jackson.

Tuesday, he appeared in Madison County Court for what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing.

Instead, Robison’s bond was revoked, after he exposed himself in Shelby County while out on bond.

Two witnesses appeared on the stand, and one talked about seeing him out in the nude.

“I learned later on when they did catch him, he had done this before. I realized he has a problem and he does need to be held accountable,” witness Bonnie Chary said.

It turns out he also has previous charges in Florida.

After court officials discussed this information, Judge Kyle Atkins declared the decision to revoke his bond.

Robison’s next court appearance is January 29 at 1 p.m.