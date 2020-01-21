Melissa Carol Walker Pleasants, age 59, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Ronny Pleasants, departed this life Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020 at her residence.

Melissa was born August 30, 1960 in Red Bay, Alabama, the daughter of Mary Edith Patterson Walker and the late Ellis Wayne Walker. She received her education in Haywood County and was married April 14, 1979 to Albert Ronny Pleasants. She was employed as a cashier and produce manager at Sunflower and Pleasants Grocery stores for many years. Melissa was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening.

Mrs. Pleasants is survived by her husband of 40 years, Albert Ronny Pleasants of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Amanda Carol Sowell (Mitchell) of Moscow, TN; her son, Ronald Nicholas Pleasants (Reanna Dawn) of Moscow, TN; her mother, Mary Edith Walker of Ashland, MS; three sisters, Debbie Jones (Randall) of Nashville, TN, Vickie McDivitt of Ashland, MS and Ann Pruitt of Covington, TN; her brother, Jimmy Walker of Ashland, MS; and nine grandchildren, Jonathan Pleasants, Hailey Renne Pugh, Landon Williams, Matthew Sowell, Collyn Sowell, Skylar Rodgers, Alyssa Pleasants, Jaxson Dean Pleasants and Emmy Pleasants. She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Wayne Walker; her son, Joey Dewayne Pleasants; her sister, Linda Hayes; and her brother, Danny Walker.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Pleasants will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Tony Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasants Cemetery in the Macon Community. A visitation for Mrs. Pleasants will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jimmy Walker, Landon Williams, Matthew Sowell, Collyn Sowell, Matthew Pugh and Jonathan Pleasants.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.