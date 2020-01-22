Michael Frank Duke

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Frank Duke announces his

passing on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence. Mike was 69 years old. He

was born in Las Vegas, NV on July 4, 1950 to Frank and Lucille (Pechlat) Duke. He

was a retired programmer for Southern Textiles. Mike loved to play the guitar and

write songs and poetry. He was an avid reader and a published author. He loved

Alabama football, his dogs and family. His sense of humor and unique outlook on

life will be sorely missed by his beloved family and his close friends. Mike was a

veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by one brother, Randy (Millie) Duke of Corinth, MS and one sister,

Lynn (Hugh) Arnold of Jackson, TN. He will forever be remembered by his four

nieces, Debi (Vitor), Emily (Matt), Casey, and Jennifer, his two great-nephews,

Matthew and Connor and his great-niece Lucy. He also leaves his close friend

Steve along with his dog, Runt. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and

sister, Vicki Godwin.

Memorial Contributions can be made to The Jackson Madison County Humane

Society, 3107 Paul Coffman Drive, Jackson, Tennessee 38301

There will be a Celebration of Life for Michael at a later date this spring.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com