Cody Nance Invitational returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2nd annual Cody Nance Invitational is back at the Oman arena.



Friday and Saturday, 25 of the best bull riders are getting on some of the best bulls in west Tennessee.

Friday was family night and attendees brought in toys for children with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Professional bull rider Cody Nance says this weekend there is jam-packed action that will keep people at the edge of their seats.

“We got free-style bull riding. We got three guys that are going to be getting within arms reach and showing their athletic abilities to try to dance around these mean animals and so it should be fun watching,” said Nance.

Saturday doors open at 6 in the evening, and the event begins at 7:30.

Tickets are 20 dollars for adults. Children 6 and under get in free.