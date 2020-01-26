Local school held open house

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Sunday was open house night for 3 schools in the Hub City.

Augustine School, Trinity Christian Academy and University School of Jackson.

Dean at Augustine School Seth Drown said he has current students giving tours.

“They’ll come and they’ll be assigned a student, and a parent to give them a tour, and the students will take them around to different classrooms show them the facilities,” Seth Drown Dean of Upper School.

Head of School at University School of Jackson Don Roe said this year’s open house is special.

“Were showing off our campus but we’re also showing off our story of USJ, our story goes back 50 years, we celebrate our 50th this year, we are definitely building for the future,” said Don Roe Associate Head of School.

Judy Brown, Head of School at Trinity Christian Academy, is at their open doors greeting new faces.

“To really open the doors of our school to the community,who might be seeking the mission, that we have at TCA and just allow people to come inside to see our facility,” said Brown.

And also to see each school’s unique qualities.

“That we go back through the western tradition, we read the great books, we put an emphasis on grammar instruction, Latin, our students actually start taking Latin in the 3rd grade,” said Drown.

“To educate and grow the entire student, academically, artistically, athletically,” said Roe.

“One thing that makes us different, is that in all that we do, where we educate the child’s mind, body and soul,” said Brown.

These open houses are for the second semester and the next school year.