Jackson leaders prepare for February City Council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. –Hub City leaders met to discuss how to better education for students.

During Jackson’s agenda review meeting Thursday, leaders discussed the public-private partnership for Madison Academic and Jackson Central-Merry.

Council members have been collecting documentation they need to continue their consideration of the partnership.

“Part of that was getting those documents in a sufficient amount of time that the budget committee and the city council would have time to review all of this prior to moving forward,” said city Councilman Paul Taylor, who represents District 6.

There will be a special called budget committee meeting on February 6 to further discuss the public-private partnership.