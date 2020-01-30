JMCSS budget committee discusses public-private partnership

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local leaders are meeting to achieve better education for students, while also being cost-efficient.

The budget committee for the Jackson-Madison County School System met Thursday. A hot topic was two sublease agreements for the building of Madison Academic High School and the reconstruction of Jackson Central-Merry High.

The committee voted 2-to-1 to recommend the approval of the subleases to the school board. Member Morris Merriweather explains why he voted against it.

“We’re going to be like renters and healthy insurance is going to be the landlord and we’re going to be paying rent on those buildings. We’re going to pay somewhere between $60 and $70 million for those buildings because we’re not in control of it and we don’t know what the interest rate will be at the time,” said Merriweather.

The next school board meeting is February 13 at 5:30 p.m.