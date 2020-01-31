Haywood County Sheriff’s office reminds residents of SAVIN Program.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Thursday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Carmen Hernandez, the mother of 17-year-old Elia Hernandez. In 2016, Elia was killed by a stray bullet while at a house party in Haywood County. Quindarius Love was arrested and charged in connection to Elia’s death.

Carmen Hernandez told us she was not informed by law enforcement that Quindarius Love had been released from jail last week.

Friday, Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett told us the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association offers a resource called the ‘SAVIN Program’ which is a statewide automated victim information notification system.

It informs families of the status of inmates in county jails.

