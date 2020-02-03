Cynthia Diane Davis Hargrove
|Cynthia Diane Davis Hargrove, Paris, Tennessee
|45
|Henry County following an automobile accident
|Thursday, January 30, 2020
|5:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Elder Leon White, Church In Paris
|After 3:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020 until service.
|October 29, 1974 in Humboldt, TN
|Keith Dwight Davis, preceded 1988; Ida Geraldine Owen Evans, Paris, TN
Step-fathers: Henry Harrison Barlow, Jr., preceded
Jackey Ray Evans, preceded
|David Shears, Paris, TN
|Ashley Suzanne Hargrove (Jarrett Houston), McKenzie, TN
|Austin Dean Hargrove, Paris, TN
|Susan Jeanette Davis, Paris, TN
|Bentley Dillon Houston, Kinleigh Jane Houston and Kylie Danyel Houston
|Michael Stacey (Taylor Renae) Davis-Barnhill, U.S. Navy Norfolk, VA
Justin Lane (Fiancé: Jeffery Lane Gandy) Lagace, Long Beach, CA
|Ms. Hargrove was an active member of CIP Church and dearly loved God and spreading His gospel. She enjoyed yard sales, sunflowers, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Cynthia also lived with and was caretaker of her mother. To help defray final expenses, the family requests that memorials be made to McEvoy Funeral Home.