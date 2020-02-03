Cynthia Diane Davis Hargrove

WBBJ Staff

 

Cynthia Diane Davis Hargrove, Paris, Tennessee
45
Henry County following an automobile accident
Thursday, January 30, 2020
5:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home
Elder Leon White, Church In Paris
After 3:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020 until service.
October 29, 1974 in Humboldt, TN
Keith Dwight Davis, preceded 1988;   Ida Geraldine Owen Evans, Paris, TN

Step-fathers: Henry Harrison Barlow, Jr., preceded

Jackey Ray Evans, preceded
David Shears, Paris, TN
Ashley Suzanne Hargrove (Jarrett Houston), McKenzie, TN
Austin Dean Hargrove, Paris, TN
Susan Jeanette Davis, Paris, TN
Bentley Dillon Houston, Kinleigh Jane Houston and Kylie Danyel Houston
Michael Stacey (Taylor Renae) Davis-Barnhill, U.S. Navy Norfolk, VA

Justin Lane (Fiancé: Jeffery Lane Gandy) Lagace, Long Beach, CA
Ms. Hargrove was an active member of CIP Church and dearly loved God and spreading His gospel. She enjoyed yard sales, sunflowers, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Cynthia also lived with and was caretaker of her mother. To help defray final expenses, the family requests that memorials be made to McEvoy Funeral Home.

