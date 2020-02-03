Pet of the Week: Buddy

Meet Buddy!

This handsome boy is approximately one-year-old and weighs about 50 pounds.

He is the sweetest boy you could ever find. He just needs a loving home to call his own!

We don’t know his history, but it doesn’t seem to have affected his spirit at all!

Buddy enjoys being with his humans, and he has come to learn that car rides lead to fun and exciting adventures.

As with any of man’s best friends, he’s always up for a new adventure!

He is learning manners and has been very easy to work with.

He picks up training easily, is very smart, ready to learn new tricks, and obey any rules you have for him.

If you would like to foster Buddy, or make him a part of your family, please contact STAT, (Saving The Animals Together), at (731) 313-7828, or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether