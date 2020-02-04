Connie Joye Beall Nelson age 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Joye was born in Camilla, GA on January 31, 1954 to the late Mr. Garner and Elise Howell Beall. She worked as a nurse for many years. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher Scott Thomas.

She is survived by her partner of over 20 years, Onquinette “Toni” Orr of Jackson, TN; one daughter: Elizabeth Cooper (Keith Cooper) of Jackson, TN; three sisters: Margaret E. Bell (Gary) of North Fort Myers, FL, Jackie Schneider (Bernie) of Montrose, CO, Janie Edwards of Camilla, GA;

The Nelson family has requested cremation and further information will be announced as information becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.