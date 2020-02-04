Joe David Watkins, age 79, passed away at his home in Middleton, Tennessee on February 2, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, Papa/Papaw, brother and friend to all who knew him. Joe loved Christ above all other things. Mark 12:30-31 commands that we love God with all we have and our neighbors as ourselves. Joe lived out these commands each day, as he loved God and loved people.

Joe was an avid follower of University of Tennessee sports, particularly UT Football. He enjoyed holidays when he had a chance to be with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was employed with Levi Strauss, beginning in the jeans division. Joe retired after 36 years to spend time doing things he always wanted to do. Joe was also a proud Marine Corps Reserve Veteran, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He loved everything about the Marine Corps and in his retirement, he served in the Marine Corps League.

Joe’s biggest hobby was his love for older cars. He especially enjoyed his 1965 Mustang. He seemed to always relate stories of friends with what kind of car they owned. By far, Joe’s greatest love was for his family. He always enjoyed being around his family for various gatherings. When Joe was around, it seemed that the family was complete. Holidays were very special to him. He loved to put on a Santa hat and hand out gifts during Christmas time. He enjoyed seeing the excitement of the faces of children as they opened the gifts he and his wife, Robbie, gave to them.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Robbie Watkins; two sons, Joe David Watkins II and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Davey Virginia and Cameron Bryant, James D. Watkins and his wife, Keelie, and their children, Lucy Kaye and Sadie James; sisters, Hazel Taylor and her husband, Edward, Nelle Burgess and her husband, Ross, Ava Pulliam and her husband, Harlan; brothers, John Ed Watkins and his wife, Donna, Leon Watkins and his wife, Shirley Dale, Ray Watkins, Jerry Watkins and his wife, Karen, Jimmy Lynn Watkins and his wife, Shelia and Timmy Watkins and his wife, Andrea. He also leaves Jimmy and Ricky Dennie, who were like brothers to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Watkins and his wife, Hazel Watkins; his mother, Mary Francis Tacker Watkins; his sister, Lisa Joyner; and his brother, Kenneth Watkins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Watkins will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Matthew Watkins, a minister at Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Bro. John Ed Watkins and Ricky Dennie. Special music will be provided by Tiffany Watkins, John Ed Watkins and Donna Watkins. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Watkins will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cameron Watkins, Jon Lassiter, Mark Burgess, Scott Burgess, Chris Pulliam, Zack Watkins and Daniel Watkins.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Mercy’s Bridge Church, 6085 LaGrange Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

While death may serve as a stopping point on this Earth, we know that Joe lives with his Savior in Heaven.

