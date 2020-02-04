Nathan Moore

Nathan Moore, age 43, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence.

Nathan was born January 16, 1977 in Savannah, Georgia, the son of William and Gail Moore. He was a graduate of Evangelical Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee and Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi where he had a double major in political science and German. He attended Christ Presbyterian Church in Somerville and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Nathan’s favorite pastime was listening to music.

Nathan is survived by his parents, William and Gail Moore of Oakland, Tennessee and his sister, Bonnie Bingenheimer, her husband, Nicholas and their two children, Billy and Ruthie, all of Oakland, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Moore will be held at 7 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Remarks will be given by Clifford M. Moore.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.