Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Tuesday, January 4th

So far, over ½” of rain has fallen in Jackson but we’re closing in on ¾” and soon will have had 1″ of rain. Generally, 1-3″ of rain is expected between what we get today and see through Wednesday night but localized totals of higher amounts are possible.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pose a risk for heavy rainfall and strong winds overnight in West Tennessee. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather overnight, so keep the phone charged tonight just in case. Temperatures will only drop to the lower 50s by sunrise.

More rain is expected Wednesday with a risk for severe weather in southwest Tennessee in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with the passage of a cold front taking place, so those areas south of the front are those at risk for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

