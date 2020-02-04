Spotty Showers Early, Heavy Rain And Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update: 7:30 AM Tuesday, February 4 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a wet note. Showers are somewhat spotty, they are developing off a SW to NE oriented moist axis. The warm air advection aloft will continue to provide spotty light to moderate showers this morning. A capping inversion will gradually develop which will prevent storms from blossoming this morning. However, as the main cold front starts to sink south from the Ohio Valley it will likely break through this cap allowing for convection to develop rapidly through this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be with heavy rain and storms. But there could be an isolated strong storm or two. The big limiting factor is the lack of instability, though the atmosphere will attempt to develop it through late morning and early this afternoon.



Tonight:

As the main axis of storms develops it will slowly sink south through West Tennessee from north to south as the evening goes along. Unfortunately, as this occurs the front will be slowing down to a crawl, and eventually stalling in North Mississippi. This will happen as another upper wave rotates around the broad trough to the west. That wave will bring another round of heavy rain into West Tennessee through Wednesday morning.