Off-and-On Showers Through Thursday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Wednesday, February 5th

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the EF-4 tornado that killed two in Huntersville in western Madison county, and destroyed much of Union University. Although the weather has been warm, it hasn’t been as warm as it was that fateful night (76°F). Our threat for severe weather is now over but rain remains possible overnight.

TONIGHT

Showers are possible through the remainder of the evening – especially near the Tennessee River. Rain will be off and on through Thursday morning but no additional thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s under overcast skies.

Scattered showers remain possible on Thursday with colder air pouring in throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s or lower 40s for most of the day before dropping below freezing Thursday night. We could see drizzle change to light snow in some areas Thursday night! We’re going to have the latest forecast snowfall totals on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10!

