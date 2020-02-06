Cold And Wet Today

Weather Update: Thursday, February 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start our Thursday off much colder, about 5-10 degree colder than yesterday! Note, that was pretty chilly too! The main surface system is off to the east. Behind it we will be stuck in the NW flow along with an area of upper level low pressure. The low will provide light rain and drizzle through much of this morning. In addition to the cold temps and wet conditions the wind will remain brisk as well between 5-15 mph. That will keep the wind chill predominately in the upper 20s to low 30s most of today.

Tonight:

Light Rain will change over to all snow tonight, there should be enough residual moisture wrapping around the parent upper low to keep snow showers engine going most of the evening into the start of the day on Friday. We may pick up around a dusting to half an inch in some location.

