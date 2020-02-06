Peggy Williams Daniel
Peggy Williams Daniel entered this world with a star-spangled bang and
has showered all with her firecracker wit and enthusiastic energy
throughout her colorful life!
Born in Humboldt, Tennessee to Jewel White Williams and Oscar Reggie
Williams, Sr., Peggy Jewel grew up in Jackson Tennessee where she
graduated from Jackson High School, attended the University of
Tennessee at Martin, received her BA from Lambuth College and her
Masters of Education from Memphis State University (U of M). She
married her sweetheart Jimmy Daniel on July 7th, 1957 and became the
beloved mother of Mike, Melanie, and Drew Daniel.
With a zest for knowledge and a natural gift for bringing out the best in
children, she taught 9 years of kindergarten and then enjoyed
challenging the talents of eager young intellectuals as the Gifted
Coordinator for TACS for 20 years in the McNairy County school system.
Among her many volunteer activities, Peggy valued her time as a Girl
Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, and being involved in the McNairy
County Young Republicans, Republican Women, and Republican
Executive Committee. She enjoyed mentor young minds in Team Read,
and supporting artists in the Stephen Foster Music Club, and the Arts In
McNairy. She treasured teaching several age groups in her beloved
First Baptist Church, and along with her friends, she knew what the
power of a sincerely signed prayer card could mean to those in physical
and spiritual need.
Known for her loyal dedication to whatever team, committee, or board
for which she was chosen, Peggy Daniel served with much wit and
wisdom along with an endless amount of energy and ideas. She served
on the Boards of Nat T. Williams Developmental Center, Reelfoot Girl
Scout Council, McNairy County Election Commission, Tennessee Arts
Commission, Chairman of Arts in McNairy, McNairy County Library
Board, and Shiloh Regional Library Board.
Her awards included: Who’s Who Among American Teachers, Selmer
Jaycees Outstanding Woman of the Year, Rotary Club Citizen of the
Year, Distinguished Service Award from the McNairy County Young
Republicans, Republican Women, and Republican Party. Her family,
friends, and fans from all political standpoints were so proud to see her
receive the Tennessee 7th Congressional Statesman of the Year Award.
Peggy wanted all to vote and participate in every aspect of running our
country.
Known by such monikers as Peggy, Peggy Jewel, Peggy D, Miz Peggy,
Queen Mother, FM, GranQueen, and The Steel Magnolia, she is best
remembered by most as “Miss Red White and Blue”, “Miss America”,
and “Patriotic Peggy”. From a house whose entire décor (including
countertops) was red white and/or blue to dressing her family and
herself in patriotic attire, Peggy Daniel had an amazing love and
dedication to God and her country. She was proud to be an American!
Besides being an active member of the First Baptist Church where she
enjoyed going on outings and trips with all ages to a variety of places,
Peggy loved supporting local shows, plays, and musicals, and would
often go several times, bringing friends back to see the wonderful
talent and cheer them on. She was a true-blue fan of the McNairy
Central Bobcats and a proud alumna and season ticket holder of the
University of Memphis Tigers. She enjoyed a morning vigil of seeing the
Hardee’s Coffee Crew, cruising laps around the Community Center,
sharing meals and great conversation, playing cards, reading,
exchanging love, laughter and life lessons with her precious neighbors,
and being way too busy to actually go on the air and win her favorite
game show “Jeopardy”.
Whatever Peggy was involved in, she approached with excitement and
enthusiasm. She would take the time to talk with everyone she
encountered. Peggy so enjoyed people, and people sure enjoyed her.
Her special love was for children, and she had such a positive influence
on so many lives.
Peggy Daniel was a witty and wise woman, a loyal friend and fan, a
vivacious volunteer, and the epitome of a true-blue Southern Belle.
Always seen with American flags flying on either side of her car, she will
be remembered as “the most patriotic woman we know”. If “every
heart beats true for the red, white, and blue”…Patriotic Peggy’s beats
the loudest and proudest of them all!
Peggy Williams Daniel departed this life on February 4, 2020 in Selmer, Tennessee at the age of 83 Years 7 Months, 17 Days. She is survived by
a daughter, Melanie (Daniel) Pafford and husband Kent of Memphis, TN; two sons, Mike Daniel of Union City, TN, Drew Daniel of Memphis, TN; a step grandson, Shane Hutchens; three great grandchildren, Joshua, Kayla and Jasmine Hutchens all of Clarksville, TN; grand fur babies, Stella, Delilah Blanche, Van Gogh, and Bog Orange; and a host of extended family, friends and church family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by
a daughter-in-law, Molly Daniel; a brother, Oscar Reggie Williams Jr.; grand fur babies, Stanley and Fiona.
We invite you to honor her memory on Saturday, February 8 by
wearing red, white, and/or blue. Thank you, Peggy Daniel, for
dedicating your life to truly love, honor and serve God, your family,
your fellow man, and your country.
Services will be held on February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Selmer, Tennessee, with Joey Johnson, Jai Templeton, Robert Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, 731-645-3481.
