Peggy Williams Daniel entered this world with a star-spangled bang and

has showered all with her firecracker wit and enthusiastic energy

throughout her colorful life!

Born in Humboldt, Tennessee to Jewel White Williams and Oscar Reggie

Williams, Sr., Peggy Jewel grew up in Jackson Tennessee where she

graduated from Jackson High School, attended the University of

Tennessee at Martin, received her BA from Lambuth College and her

Masters of Education from Memphis State University (U of M). She

married her sweetheart Jimmy Daniel on July 7th, 1957 and became the

beloved mother of Mike, Melanie, and Drew Daniel.

With a zest for knowledge and a natural gift for bringing out the best in

children, she taught 9 years of kindergarten and then enjoyed

challenging the talents of eager young intellectuals as the Gifted

Coordinator for TACS for 20 years in the McNairy County school system.

Among her many volunteer activities, Peggy valued her time as a Girl

Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, and being involved in the McNairy

County Young Republicans, Republican Women, and Republican

Executive Committee. She enjoyed mentor young minds in Team Read,

and supporting artists in the Stephen Foster Music Club, and the Arts In

McNairy. She treasured teaching several age groups in her beloved

First Baptist Church, and along with her friends, she knew what the

power of a sincerely signed prayer card could mean to those in physical

and spiritual need.

Known for her loyal dedication to whatever team, committee, or board

for which she was chosen, Peggy Daniel served with much wit and

wisdom along with an endless amount of energy and ideas. She served

on the Boards of Nat T. Williams Developmental Center, Reelfoot Girl

Scout Council, McNairy County Election Commission, Tennessee Arts

Commission, Chairman of Arts in McNairy, McNairy County Library

Board, and Shiloh Regional Library Board.

Her awards included: Who’s Who Among American Teachers, Selmer

Jaycees Outstanding Woman of the Year, Rotary Club Citizen of the

Year, Distinguished Service Award from the McNairy County Young

Republicans, Republican Women, and Republican Party. Her family,

friends, and fans from all political standpoints were so proud to see her

receive the Tennessee 7th Congressional Statesman of the Year Award.

Peggy wanted all to vote and participate in every aspect of running our

country.

Known by such monikers as Peggy, Peggy Jewel, Peggy D, Miz Peggy,

Queen Mother, FM, GranQueen, and The Steel Magnolia, she is best

remembered by most as “Miss Red White and Blue”, “Miss America”,

and “Patriotic Peggy”. From a house whose entire décor (including

countertops) was red white and/or blue to dressing her family and

herself in patriotic attire, Peggy Daniel had an amazing love and

dedication to God and her country. She was proud to be an American!

Besides being an active member of the First Baptist Church where she

enjoyed going on outings and trips with all ages to a variety of places,

Peggy loved supporting local shows, plays, and musicals, and would

often go several times, bringing friends back to see the wonderful

talent and cheer them on. She was a true-blue fan of the McNairy

Central Bobcats and a proud alumna and season ticket holder of the

University of Memphis Tigers. She enjoyed a morning vigil of seeing the

Hardee’s Coffee Crew, cruising laps around the Community Center,

sharing meals and great conversation, playing cards, reading,

exchanging love, laughter and life lessons with her precious neighbors,

and being way too busy to actually go on the air and win her favorite

game show “Jeopardy”.

Whatever Peggy was involved in, she approached with excitement and

enthusiasm. She would take the time to talk with everyone she

encountered. Peggy so enjoyed people, and people sure enjoyed her.

Her special love was for children, and she had such a positive influence

on so many lives.

Peggy Daniel was a witty and wise woman, a loyal friend and fan, a

vivacious volunteer, and the epitome of a true-blue Southern Belle.

Always seen with American flags flying on either side of her car, she will

be remembered as “the most patriotic woman we know”. If “every

heart beats true for the red, white, and blue”…Patriotic Peggy’s beats

the loudest and proudest of them all!

Peggy Williams Daniel departed this life on February 4, 2020 in Selmer, Tennessee at the age of 83 Years 7 Months, 17 Days. She is survived by

a daughter, Melanie (Daniel) Pafford and husband Kent of Memphis, TN; two sons, Mike Daniel of Union City, TN, Drew Daniel of Memphis, TN; a step grandson, Shane Hutchens; three great grandchildren, Joshua, Kayla and Jasmine Hutchens all of Clarksville, TN; grand fur babies, Stella, Delilah Blanche, Van Gogh, and Bog Orange; and a host of extended family, friends and church family.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by

a daughter-in-law, Molly Daniel; a brother, Oscar Reggie Williams Jr.; grand fur babies, Stanley and Fiona.

We invite you to honor her memory on Saturday, February 8 by

wearing red, white, and/or blue. Thank you, Peggy Daniel, for

dedicating your life to truly love, honor and serve God, your family,

your fellow man, and your country.

Services will be held on February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Selmer, Tennessee, with Joey Johnson, Jai Templeton, Robert Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, 731-645-3481.

www. shackelfordfuneraldirectors. com

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Selmer building fund or Jimmy and Peggy Daniel Scholarship fund PO Box 383 Selmer TN 38375