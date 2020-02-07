Connor Ray Herman

Connor Ray Herman, age 4, passed away on February 1, 2020 in Jackson, TN.

He was born on May 12, 2015 in Anniston, AL.

Connor is survived by his mother, Mary Johnston and his father, Maverick Herman both of Jackson, TN; two sisters, Mia and Kaylie Johnston of Jackson, TN; his grandparents, Kevin and Ramona Johnston of Jackson, TN and Jimmy and Jane Herman Clopton of Alabama; great grandparents, Rhonda Smith of TN and Ruben and Linda Johnston of AL; uncles, Kevin Johnston II and Josh Riddlespur and an aunt, Angie Riddlespur along with four great uncles, five great aunts and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Herman; great grandfather, Ramon Smith and a cousin, Marcus Pugh.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Rick Savage and Rev. Ronnie Coleman officiating.

The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers will be Gregg Meister, David Oglesby, Shane Lira and Gary Lenard, Jr.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com