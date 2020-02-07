Snow Ends, Cold And Cloudy

Weather Update: Friday, February 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee! We start the morning off with some lingering snow showers. They were brought about with an upper level low pressure system. The system will pull away from the area this morning, but continue to pinwheel clouds through the area most of this morning. Nevertheless, heights will actually start to rise in response to the next trough digging into the southern Rocky Mountains. That will allow temps to respond fairly quickly. Highs will be around 40 today, upper 40s Saturday, and even lower to middle 60s by Sunday! However in terms of precipitation we will enjoy a brief dry period before the chance of rain returns Sunday evening.



