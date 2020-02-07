Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Cindy Parlow

ALAMO, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery, is Cindy Parlow.

Parlow teaches kindergarten at Alamo City School.

She has been dedicated to being an educator for kindergarten students both in the Alamo and Crockett County School system the last 25 years.

“I think my passion for teaching has just always, I think I was just born with it,” Parlow said.

From a young age, Parlow says she has always taken on the role of being a educator.

She has helped out by assisting teaching in the classroom since elementary school. She would even play teacher.

“My best friend and I, we taught school everyday after school, we just played school,” Parlow said. “And my father actually built a shed and we had a desk and we had a roll book and we had the chalkboard.”

Parlow will now be eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.