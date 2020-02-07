West Tennessee Women’s Center raises heart health awareness with “Boots and Bling”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Friday night, women came together for a night of glitz, glam and exercise.

“Women love to dance, so in a safe comfortable environment we all get together with our friends and for the next several hours… they will dance,” said Tammy Hardee organizer of the 8th annual ‘Boots and Bling.’

‘Boots and Bling’ is an initiative by the west Tennessee Women’s Center to raise awareness for the number one killer of women, heart disease.

“One of the things we want to drive home to women today is that your symptoms may not be typical it may be a pain in your jaw it may be a pain in your back. It’s not that typical Sanford grabbing his chest saying ‘oh it’s chest pain,'” said Hardee.

Along with dancing the night away, women were able to get resources to help them live healthier lifestyles and were able to hear from survivors.

“I had a massive heart attack back in June, never had any symptoms before then,” said survivor Gay Fowler.

Fowler says that’s when she knew her health had to be a priority.

“I got on a regular exercise schedule and graduated from there and now I work out 2 or three times a week,” said Fowler.

Fowler says it’s important for women to take care of themselves so that they can continue to dance the night away for years to come.

“Go to the doctor, have regular check ups, know your family history, know what has happened to them in the past and go get it checked out,” said Fowler.