Wet Week Ahead Next Week

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Friday, February 7th

Snow has melted across West Tennessee with little if any left! We’ve got dry weather in the forecast for most of the next 48 hours but more rain is expected after that. A wet forecast is out for most of next week!

TONIGHT

Expect a few clouds to return to the skies tonight with a low chance for rain – or snow for that matter. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise on Saturday with a sunny day ahead.

It’s going to be a beautiful day tomorrow in West Tennessee with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll stay dry with temperatures in the lower 30s overnight into Sunday morning. Rain returns Sunday evening so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com