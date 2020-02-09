USJ celebrates 50th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Current families and alumni of a local school celebrate a milestone in their history.

The University School of Jackson hosted a 50th anniversary celebration today.

Team uniforms, letterman jackets, pictures and other memorabilia decorated the walls of the Carl Perkins Civic Center as USJ alumni and current families joined in for the big milestone.

It all started with the merging of two schools into one, the Episcopal Day School and Old Hickory Academy.

Marketing director for USJ, Pam Stanfield, says the school’s unique history brought this celebration together.

“It’s just a really great event that everybody came together for. Old alumni from both schools came in and worked together to create this event,” Stanfield said.

USJ theatre students performed during the celebration, along with a jazz band ensemble and another live band