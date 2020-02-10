Crystal Renee Kilzer age 36, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mrs. Kilzer was preceded in death by her father: Gary Wayne Kincaid Sr; one brother: Garry Wayne Kincaid Jr; and one cousin: Selena Perry.

She is survived by her fiancé of 7 years: Jeffery Don Moody; her mother: Cherry Emily Trigg Petty; one son: Bryson Cole Kilzer; one daughter: Shelby Paige Kilzer; one sister: Shaina Nicole Kincaid all of Lexington, TN; a sister in law: Kelsey Kincaid; three Aunts: Pam Perkins, Judy Trigg and Michelle Kincaid; three Uncles: Bruce Trigg, Bobby Perkins and Michael Kincaid; two nephews: Daxton Campbell and Riley Kincaid; one niece: Kadance Kincaid; four cousins: Eric and Jody Trigg, Cody Kincaid and Michael Kincaid Jr; and two second cousins: Draiven Kincaid and Daxton Trigg.

The Kincaid family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.