Jim Murdaugh

Jim Murdaugh, age 73, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital supported by his family and friends.

He was born in Memphis, TN on October 14, 1946, the son of the late James Coleman and Mary W. Phillips Murdaugh. Jim’s personality was larger than most as he enjoyed people and their interaction. He attended the former Memphis State University and was an avid supporter where he enjoyed tailgating at numerous functions. Being on the golf course was one of his passions as he would make yearly trips to play with friends at Fair Field Glade as well as attending the Masters Tournament. Jim was also an avid Duck hunter, spending time with family and friends in the duck blind. Sports were a big part of Jim’s life as he was a TSSAA official for many years as well as coaching hundreds of kids playing baseball. He enjoyed going to Trinity Christian Academy to watch his grandchildren play softball. Jim was an appraiser by profession and was co-owner of Golden Circle Land Company. He was a past president of the Tennessee Appraisers Regulatory Board, being appointed by Former Gov. Ned McWherter and was a member of the International Federation of Appraisers. Jim cared about children and showed it through his participation with the Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center and serving on its board for many years. He was a longtime member of Northside Church of Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Charolette Murdaugh of Jackson; a son, Marc Murdaugh and wife Joy of Medina, TN; son, Kyle Brandon Harris and wife Candace of Winchester, VA and a daughter, Kristen Suhrie and husband Brant of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren, Chloe Thompson, Maria Murdaugh, Ty Thompson, Emma Kate Murdaugh, Macy Murdaugh, Hayleigh Davis, Josalyn Harris, Ainsley Harris and Nolan Harris and one great grandchild, Loucas Thompson; his brother, Mike Murdaugh (Margaret) of Knoxville, TN; a great-aunt, Naomi Chance and cousins, Joe Chance (Gina) of Cordova and Phillip Chance (Celia) of Washington.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 4:30 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the sanctuary of Northside Church with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 PM until 4:30 PM prior to the service.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, 213 Cheyenne Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.

