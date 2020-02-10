Program stresses problem of dating violence to teens

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local resource center hosted a program to teach teens about dating violence.

The program, called “In Their Shoes”, allows teens to learn about the warning signs of dating violence.

Advocates with the Wo/Men’s Rape and Resource Assistance Program say the interactive exercise teaches teens that relationship violence can happen to anyone.

“Well, 15, 14, 13.. I don’t think you should be dating as you’re a teen you don’t know yourself really anyway, right?,” said Rickelle Gray, a 15-year-old who attended the program.

“And letting them know life is about choices. And they do have control over the destiny,” said Catherine Taylor with WRAP.

The program was hosted as part of February’s Teen and Dating Violence Awareness Month.