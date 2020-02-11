Gean Seward

Age 92, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt, TN.

Gean was born on December 31, 1927, the daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Owens Davis. She was married to Jack W. Seward who preceded her in 2010. She was a retired Registered Nurse with over forty years of service and was a faithful member of North Jackson Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacque Harrison of Henderson, TN and a son, Joe Wayne Stewart of Huntsville, AL; four grandchildren, Emily Elzner (Jared) of Coffman TX, Alicia Watkins (Jeremy) of Henderson, David Stewart of Nashville, TN and Jeanette Blasius (Alex) of Somerville, AL and five great grandchildren, Kaylie Parsons, Ian Elzner, Piper Smith, Isabella Elzner and Harper Kate Watkins.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hollywood Cemetery with Josh Cook, Minister officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the Mid-South Youth Camp, c/o FHU, Attention: Development, 158 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340.

