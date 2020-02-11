Funeral Services for Maness Rogers, Jr., age 63, will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Rogers died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Rogers will begin on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Rogers will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service.