Rain Returns Tonight, Continues Through Wednesday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday, February 11th

Showers have taken a much-needed break across West Tennessee this afternoon, but more rain returns tonight. Although light at first, it looks likely there will be bouts of heavy rain tonight, tomorrow morning, and tomorrow evening with a cold front forecast to come through the region.

TONIGHT

Rain will likely return to West Tennessee after sunset and may include areas of dense fog and occasional thunder overnight into Wednesday morning. Another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain is expected. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow with rain for most of Wednesday morning, and a chance for storms in the afternoon.

Showers are likely throughout Wednesday morning and will occur with occasional thunder. However, additional and potentially stronger thunderstorms will form ahead of an incoming cold front later tomorrow afternoon and evening with highs in the middle 50s. There’s a marginal (1 out of 5) to slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather in West Tennessee on Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

